2 months after info system shut down, Sassoon still under chaos
Sassoon General hospital reeling under chaos caused by its offline system, ever since the health care management information system shut abruptly on July 5
Sassoon General hospital (SGH) is still reeling under the chaos caused by its offline system, ever since the state government shut the health care management information system ( HMIS) abruptly on July 5, following which hospital staff need to manually maintain the data of OPD patients.Two months on, patients are still complaining about long queues, being sent to the wrong department and other issues, however, the hospital is still relying on the age-old offline method, with no other method in sight.
On Wednesday, HT visited the hospital and was greeted by a long queue at the OPD.
Tony Thankachan, a resident of BT Kawade road was brought to Sassoon by his friend Anand Kansal, after he suffered from a dog bite on Wednesday morning, while he was on his cycle in Camp area. Kansal who stood in the line for more than an hour said, “For paying ₹20 as registration fee, one has to stand in line for an hour just for paper work.”
Thankchan said, “I wonder why does a hospital like Sassoon not have any system of digital payments. The government is encouraging everyone to go cashless, yet, a state-run hospital has no facility. This would save time of both, the patients and hospital staff.”
Prajakta Shinde, who accompanied her elderly in-law has been standing in line since 9 am. “This process is time consuming. The HMIS system was helpful and patients could get immediate treatment. Now, it is nothing but a waiting game to fill out a simple form and get the procedure started,” she said.
Many patients have complained about being sent to the wrong department for further medical tests since HMIS was discontinued.
Dr Vinayak Kale, dean, BJ General Medical College and Sassoon General hospital stated, “We are back to offline system, and 14 clerks, hired on contracts enter details manually. We get 3,500 persons on an average daily basis and on somedays the patients are more. The clerks ensure efficiency and see to it that no inconvenience is caused.”
-
UIET penalised for not refunding student’s fee
The district consumer disputes redressal commission, Chandigarh, has directed University Institute of Engineering and Technology, Panjab University, to refund ₹38,000 taken as fees along with interest. Despite opting out, a seat was allotted to The complainant, Apurv Singhal, a resident of Sector 48 at Chandigarh College Of Engineering and Technology in Sector 26. Singhal told the commission that despite writing numerous emails as well as personal visits, the university didn't refund the fees.
-
PGIMER performs first ever robot assisted stent implant
The advanced cardiac centre of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research performed the first ever robotically assisted bioresorbable stent implantation on a 47-year-old patient. The patient was suffering from coronary artery disease with 90% stenosis of major coronary arteries. Head of the department of cardiology, Dr Yash Paul Sharma, who performed the surgery with his team added that PGIMER's cardiology department has achieved least mortality (6.8%) in patients with acute coronary syndrome including cardiogenic shock and comorbidities of all age groups.
-
Cable theft at 66KV grid: 50k Kharar resident sans power for 14 hours
As many 50,000 residents of Kharar were without power from 3 pm on Tuesday to 5 am on Wednesday, due to cable theft at the 66 KV grid in Gillco Valley. This affected the 66 KV Gillco and 66 KV Ansal grids, officials said. Kharar sub-division comes under the Ropar circle of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited. As per the record, there is no backup source for both 66 kV grids in Kharar sub division.
-
NCRB report 2021: 88% suicide victims in Chandigarh were earning less than ₹5L per annum
The increasing cost of living seems to be taking toll on low-income groups as 88.33% of those who died by suicide in the city in 2021 were earning less than five lakh per annum, data compiled by the National Crime Records Bureau has revealed. In 2021, there was a slight dip in suicide cases (6.25%), with Chandigarh logging 120 deaths by suicide against 128 in 2020. While 84 victims were men, 36 were women.
-
Leave encashment matter: Panjab University calls emergent meeting of syndicate
After Punjab and Haryana high court on August 18 directed Panjab University vice-chancellor and education ministry secretary, among others, to remain present before the court on September 9 if leave encashment amount to all those eligible is not disbursed by then, the varsity has called an emergent meeting of its syndicate on Thursday to discuss the matter. The varsity initiated the process to amend regulations which took many years.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics