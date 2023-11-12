2 Pune hospitals empanelled under child health scheme for cochlear implant

The state government has empanelled two city-based hospitals —Bharati Hospital and Dr DY Patil Hospital to offer free cochlear implant surgeries to children under the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakaram (RBSK), also known as the child health screening and early intervention programme, which focuses on early screening, and medical and surgical management of children. Cochlear implant surgery is a medical procedure that can significantly enhance the quality of life for children with hearing disabilities. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

With the addition of these two hospitals, the total number of hospitals offering free cochlear implants in the district has increased to four, said officials.

Cochlear implant surgery is a medical procedure that can significantly enhance the quality of life for children with hearing disabilities.

Earlier in August during the state assembly monsoon session, a member raised the lacunae in the RBSK scheme leading to hardship for children in need of cochlear implants. During this health minister Tanaji Sawant in response announced that the state health department will raise the age limit for children who are eligible for free cochlear implants from two to five years. “Additionally, the current financial aid will be increased from ₹5 lakh to ₹7 lakh,” he said.

Pune district till now had only two hospitals –Morya Hospital and KEM Hospital which provided free cochlear implants under the scheme. The inclusion of two new hospitals is likely to bring a positive transformative impact to those who need it the most. However, the age criterion for eligible candidates for free cochlear implants still is two years.

Ashish Purnale, district coordinator of RBSK, said, the entire Pune district had only two hospitals that provided the cochlear implants. Since the inception of the scheme only 35 cochlear implants have been done in the district.

“Every year the number of procedures performed in the district remains around five to six procedures due to age criteria and less empanelled hospitals. The eligible age criteria for children for the procedure will be increased to five years. This will help the large number of children in need of the implants,” he said.

Dr Yashraj Patil, trustee and treasurer of Dr D Y Patil Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University), said, “At our institution, we are not only focused on providing world-class education but also on making a significant impact in healthcare. This initiative aligns with our vision to be at the forefront of medical advancements and social change.”

Bharati Hospital spokesperson said, that till now the cochlear implants to the needy were provided under the central government’s assistance to disabled persons for purchasing/fitting of aids/appliances (ADIP) scheme.

“We have recently been empanelled under the RBSK scheme and accordingly the implants will be provided free of cost to the eligible children. This will help the society at large given the free procedure and high-end technology we have,” he said.

The RBSK programme was launched in 2013, and surveys and screening tests for children between zero to 18 years of age are conducted twice a year under this programme at government and government-aided schools in Maharashtra.

