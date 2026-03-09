20 institutes asked to reserve 25% seats under RTE quota

Maharashtra’s education department has directed 20 institutions in the state, whose minority status approvals are in abeyance, to reserve 25% seats for students from economically weaker sections (EWS) under the Right to Education (RTE) Act. The directive follows an order from the secretary and appellate authority of the minority development department, which temporarily suspended the minority status certificates granted to these institutions. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The order was issued on March 4 by Sharad Gosavi, director of primary education.

The directive follows an order from the secretary and appellate authority of the minority development department, which temporarily suspended the minority status certificates granted to these institutions.

Sharad Gosavi, director of primary education, Maharashtra, said, “The minority status certificates granted to certain institutions have been kept in abeyance. As a result, these schools are now eligible under the Right to Education Act and must reserve 25% of seats for students from economically weaker and disadvantaged sections. District education officers have been instructed to verify the schools and ensure they are auto-forwarded to the RTE admission portal so that parents can apply for seats.”

Among the institutes listed in the order are several prominent trusts, including institutions run by the Podar Education Trust and other educational societies across the state.

Educational experts said the decision is expected to increase the number of schools and seats available under the RTE admission process.

Earlier, 8,651 schools were registered under the RTE admission system. After including the newly eligible institutions, the number has increased to 8,688 schools.

Similarly, the total number of seats available under the 25% quota has increased from 1,12,772 to 1,14,063 and may rise further once all eligible schools are fully integrated into the portal.

Debate on minority status in institutions

Education activists and parents have alleged that some schools obtained minority status to avoid implementing the mandatory 25% reservation under the RTE Act.

According to activists, evidence was submitted to the education department indicating that several institutions secured minority status approvals to bypass their legal obligation to admit students from economically weaker backgrounds.

Mukund Kirdat, state spokesperson of the Aam Aadmi Party, said the decision followed sustained efforts by parents. “Implementing the 25% reservation under the RTE Act is a welcome and necessary step. For a long time, the issue of minority status approvals has been misused by certain institutions to bypass their social responsibility towards economically weaker students,” he said.

Kirdat added that concerns about irregularities in the minority status approval process had been raised earlier as well. “I had earlier raised concerns regarding irregularities and lack of transparency in the minority department. Education cannot be denied to underprivileged children under the pretext of pending or questionable minority status. The government must ensure strict scrutiny of such approvals and protect the spirit of the RTE Act, which guarantees equal educational opportunities for every child.”

He said the party had submitted documentary evidence to the education department showing how certain schools obtained minority status to avoid their obligations under the RTE Act. “After our representations to the minority department and the education department, the government has now directed that these schools be included in the RTE admission system,” he said.

Parents seek chance to update submitted applications

Now, parents are demanding an opportunity to edit, cancel or delete their previously submitted applications so they can apply for seats in the newly added schools.

However, parents claim that local education officers are refusing such requests, saying corrections cannot be made.

Kirdat said, “Many parents are now demanding corrections in their RTE applications for these newly available seats. Unfortunately, local education officers are giving evasive responses and saying that corrections cannot be made. Parents are requesting that wrongly filled applications should be allowed to be cancelled or deleted. Despite having the authority, officials are not cooperating with parents.”

“We welcome the government’s decision to open these schools for RTE seats,” said Anita More, a parent from Pune. “But it’s frustrating that parents who already submitted applications are being denied a fair chance to apply to these newly eligible schools. Our children’s future depends on it.”

Reacting to the development, Akshay Jain, chairman of the Maharashtra State Youth Congress, also welcomed the government’s decision.

He said, “The state government’s direction asking schools run by trusts whose minority status approvals are kept in abeyance to implement 25% reservation under the RTE Act is a welcome decision.”

He also called for immediate administrative intervention. “The education department must urgently intervene, make necessary software changes in the RTE portal, or issue clear instructions so that parents are not deprived of their rightful opportunity.”

Education officials indicated that once the verification process is completed and all eligible schools are added to the RTE portal, the total number of available seats may increase further.