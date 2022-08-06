20% rise in pass percentage due to combined passing formula
The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has started declaring the results of the first offline exams conducted by the varsity after the Covid-19 pandemic. Interestingly the effect of the ‘combined passing method’ is seen in these results, as the passing percentage of students has increased by at least 20 per cent.
At the same time due to the lack of writing practice in the last two years, in some of the subject’s students have scored poorly in the exams.
Combined passing has been decided by the varsity for the academic year 2021-22 in the backdrop of the pandemic. Results are based on oral, practical, internal, and written examinations, taking them together and not separately.
“We have started declaring the results, earlier the architecture stream last year results were declared and today we declared results of engineering last year. The trend in these results which we noticed is that the passing percentage is increased by around 20 per cent due to this combined passing method. Earlier normally the passing percentage which was around 55 to 60 per cent in engineering has increased this semester and similar is for the other streams too. Soon we are going to declare the pharmacy results and the same increase might be seen there as well,” said Mahesh Kakade, head of the examination and evaluation department, SPPU.
“While at the same time there are some subjects where students have scored extremely poor marks due to poor writing skills after attending online classes for two years,” he said.
