201kg smuggled sandalwood found in car in Junnar

The forest department seized 201kg of smuggled sandalwood from a car in a raid conducted at Jadhavwadi village in Otur forest range in Junnar forest division on Tuesday. The officials found eight sacks of sandalwood pieces weighing 201.057kg, along with a digital weighing machine, an Apple phone from the seized car. The seized items are estimated to be ₹ 15,00,950. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to officials, based on a tip-off, a forest department patrol team intercepted a white Creta for inspection at around 8pm. While the driver, later identified as Lahu Somnath Dhule, managed to flee with the car keys taking advantage of the darkness, officials managed to get his mobile when they tried to nab him.

A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 41(2B), 42, and 69 of the Indian Forest Act, 1927, and Rules 31, 32, 53, and 82 of the Maharashtra Forest Rules, 2014.

Amrut Shinde, assistant conservator of forests, Junnar forest division, “Four teams have been deployed to arrest the accused. Illegal transport, storage, and trade of sandalwood is a punishable offence with up to two years of imprisonment and fines up to ₹5,000.