215 new Covid cases and two deaths in Pune district on Sunday

PUNE As of Sunday, Pune district reported 215 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths. This takes the progressive count to 1.16 million of which 1.13 million have recovered. The death toll stands at 2,0051 with active 2,069 cases currently in hospital undergoing treatment or in home isolation. Pune also saw 18,464 vaccinations on the day.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 56 new Covid-19 cases which takes the progressive count to 367,747. The death toll stands at 6,972, as one more death was reported.

Pune city reported 99 new Covid-19 cases which takes the progressive count to 523,108. The death toll stands at 9,217 with no deaths reported on Sunday.

PCMC reported 60 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 269,828. The death toll in PCMC stands at 3,512, as one death was reported on Sunday.

Pune district also saw 18,464 vaccinations on the day as per the CoWin dashboard on Sunday. Of a total of 13,019,582 vaccinations given, 8,076,197 are first doses and 4,943,385 are second doses. A total of 249 sites saw vaccinations of which 147 were govt centres and 102 were private centres.