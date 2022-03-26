21-year-old sexually assaults, kills 13-yr-old in Pune
A 13-year-old deaf and hearing impaired boy was strangulated to death after being sexually assaulted by Pintu Sarju Gautum (21) in Kothrud on Thursday evening.
The body of the deceased was found in a gunny bag near a school ground by the police. Police investigation found involvement of Gautum and he was placed under arrest.
The deceased’s father who is a tiles mason lodged an FIR under IPC 364 (kidnapping for ransom), 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) and Section 92 of The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.
Inspector (crime) Balasaheb Bade said, “The boy was a next-door neighbour to the accused. We have added IPC 377 (unnatural sex) section in addition to other sections in the FIR.”
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
Supreme Court transfers probe of all cases filed against Param Bir Singh to CBI
The Supreme court judges said that the CBI must conduct an “impartial inquiry” into all aspects of the criminal cases lodged against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
