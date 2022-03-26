21-year-old sexually assaults, kills 13-yr-old in Pune

A 13-year-old deaf and hearing impaired boy was strangulated to death after being sexually assaulted by Pintu Sarju Gautum (21) in Kothrud on Thursday evening.

The body of the deceased was found in a gunny bag near a school ground by the police. Police investigation found involvement of Gautum and he was placed under arrest.

The deceased’s father who is a tiles mason lodged an FIR under IPC 364 (kidnapping for ransom), 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) and Section 92 of The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

Inspector (crime) Balasaheb Bade said, “The boy was a next-door neighbour to the accused. We have added IPC 377 (unnatural sex) section in addition to other sections in the FIR.”