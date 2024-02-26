 24/7 helpline launched to address sex determination, female foeticide complaints - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Pune / 24/7 helpline launched to address sex determination, female foeticide complaints

24/7 helpline launched to address sex determination, female foeticide complaints

ByVicky Pathare
Feb 26, 2024 09:51 PM IST

The state public health department has started a round-the-clock, toll-free helpline 104 to address illegal sex determination and female foeticide complaints as per the decision taken by state health minister Tanaji Sawant, officials said on Monday.

Dr Rekha Gaikwad, deputy director of health services and Rajshree Dhavale, assistant director, have provided training to staff to handle the complaints. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Such complaints were earlier addressed to a dedicated toll-free helpline 18002334475 under the violation of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act. The number has been integrated with 104 since February 22. Both the helplines are available to register PCPNDT-related complaints.

Dr Kailas Baviskar, deputy director, health services, said that 1,069 complaints have been registered through 104 since its launch on February 22. Dr Rekha Gaikwad, deputy director of health services and Rajshree Dhavale, assistant director, have provided training to staff to handle the complaints.

Sawant said that to encourage public participation and incentivise reporting, the government has instituted a reward system. Successful implementation of complaints may lead to a monetary reward of 1 Lakh for the complainant.

“Work to launch a dedicated website that will make reporting easier and provide more resources and information to combat female foeticide is underway,” he said.

