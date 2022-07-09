27-year-old prisoner dies by suicide inside Yerawada jail
A convict undergoing life imprisonment after being convicted for a murder allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself from a tree inside Yerawada Central Jail premises on Thursday.
The 27-year-old was convicted of killing his wife and was lodged in prison for the last five years.
Yerawada jail superintendent Rani Bhosale said that deceased was depressed for the past couple of months. He was even taken for treatment. He did not speak to any other inmates and had become reclusive.
The jail guards on duty including some inmates noticed him and informed Bhosale about the incident. Doctors were called and he was proclaimed dead after a preliminary check-up was done on him, prison officials said.
Meanwhile, Bhosale has ordered a probe into the incident to find out how did the inmate commit suicide in the high-security prison.
Sanjay Pandey’s firm used ‘Red-Server’ to tap NSE officers’ phones for 8 years: CBI
Former Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey's family firm, iSEC Services Pvt Ltd, allegedly illegally tapped phones of National Stock Exchange employees for around eight years using devices called as “Red-Servers,” a senior Central Bureau of Investigation officer said on Thursday. According to the central agency officer, the firm committed the purportedly illegality from the basement of the NSE building in Mumbai where it was provided a small space.
Four held for murdering youth in Vishrantwadi
The Vishrantwadi police have arrested four persons in connection with the murder of a youth, who resided in Dandekar bridge, on Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Balu Arjun Shinde (42), Francis Swami alias Bhayya Anthony Swami (20), both residents of Dighi; Akbar Shahbuddin Shaikh (20), a resident of Bhimnagar and Sarfaraz Saleem Shaikh (20), a resident of Dhanori. The deceased has been identified as Tushar Jaywant Bhosale (23).
BMC will take help from police in evicting people from dilapidated buildings
Mumbai: In order to save lives and prevent disasters of building collapsing in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday, said that it will take the help of Mumbai police authorities for evicting the occupants living in the C-1 structures or dangerous buildings in the city. Every year, BMC releases a list of dilapidated structures ahead of the monsoon season.
Shinde, Fadnavis land in Delhi, expected to finalise power-sharing pact
Chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis reached New Delhi on Friday on a two-day visit during which they will call on prime minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda among others. Both the state leaders are expected to discuss and finalise the power-sharing pact between the BJP and the Shinde-led faction of Shiv Sena.
Elgar Parishad case: Can Navlakha be allowed telephone calls from jail? HC asks prison dept
Mumbai: In order to facilitate the inmates to communicate with their families, friends, and lawyers, the Bombay high court (HC) asked the state prison authorities on Friday to clarify their stand on the telephone calling facility available for undertrials and convicts as per prison rules. The bench has asked the prison authorities to respond and state whether Navlakha can be extended the telephone calling facility and posted the hearing of the application to Tuesday.
