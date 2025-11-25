28,939 candidates absent in Maharashtra TET 2025

The Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), held on November 23 by the Maharashtra State Examination Council, was conducted smoothly across the state under tight supervision and upgraded security protocols. Spread across 1,423 centres in 37 districts, the examination was executed on a massive scale. To ensure transparency and curb any malpractice, authorities deployed stringent monitoring systems. (HT)

This year’s exam saw an impressive turnout: 4,46,730 candidates appeared out of 4,75,669 registered, marking an attendance rate of 93.91%.

Spread across 1,423 centres in 37 districts, the examination was executed on a massive scale. To ensure transparency and curb any malpractice, authorities deployed stringent monitoring systems. Enhanced surveillance measures were introduced, including comprehensive CCTV coverage and AI-powered monitoring tools. Cameras were installed in 571 centres for Paper 1 and 852 centres for Paper 2, ensuring complete oversight in every examination hall.

The council reported a few instances of malpractice. “At one centre in Nanded district, two candidates, and at a centre in Beed district, six candidates were caught sharing answers during the test. The examination authorities immediately removed these eight candidates from the centres and have issued instructions for further administrative action,” an official said.

The council added that the process remained largely incident-free, aided by biometric verification and photo-matching systems.

Nandkumar Bedse, president of the Examination Council, said the TET was “conducted efficiently and securely,” highlighting the use of CCTV cameras, biometric checks to uphold the exam’s integrity.

“Out of the total 475,669 registered candidates, 446,730 attended, meaning 28,939 candidates were absent,” Bedse added.