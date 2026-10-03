3 MSF personnel arrested for extorting tourist at Khandala exit

Pune: Three Maharashtra security force personnel arrsted for allegedly extorting tourist at Khandala exit. Shrinivas Deshpande shrinivas.deshpande@htlive.com PUNE: Three Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) personnel deployed with the Highway Security Police’s Khandala unit have been booked and taken into custody for allegedly extorting ₹1,000 from a tourist after threatening him with cancellation of his driving licence and seizure of his motorcycle, police said on Friday.

The incident took place around 10.30 am on October 1 when the complainant, identified as Vikramsingh Motisingh Raghuvanshi (32), a teacher from Kalyan and originally from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, was travelling towards Khandala with his wife on a Royal Enfield Bullet. According to the complaint, the three accused Nilesh Ashok Salunkhe, Rohidas Badam Patil and Rajesh Suryakant Kendre stopped the couple near the Khandala exit and allegedly told them that they had violated restrictions on the route.

Sachin Patil, senior inspector, Lonavla City Police Station said, “The accused allegedly told the complainant that the bike is not allowed on the stretch, demanded ₹6,000 fine, cancellation of his driving licence and seizure of vehicle. They allegedly forced him to pay ₹1,000 online through a QR code.”

The complainant later contacted the Dial 112 emergency service, following which police reached the spot and detained the three accused. A case has been registered under 126(2), 308(2),3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).