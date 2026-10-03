New Delhi: The Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) floated a tender last month inviting agencies to construct an 11-storey headquarters for the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) in IP Estate, officials said on Friday. Delhi govt floats tender for ₹128-cr new DTC headquarter at IP Estate

The proposed building will replace the existing DTC headquarters, which officials said has become structurally outdated and inadequate for the operational requirements of the city’s expanding public transport network.

Officials said the project is estimated to cost ₹128.23 crore and will comprise two basements, a ground floor and 11 upper floors.

According to official documents, the building is expected to be completed within two years of awarding the work.

The new headquarters will be spread across 26,000 square metres (sqm). Of this, 12,234 sqm will be allocated for operational activities, while the headquarters building itself will occupy 6,158 sqm. The plan also includes 9,681.71 sqm of green space, officials said.

They added that the proposed complex will have parking facilities for 200 buses and over 200 cars. It will also feature modern amenities, including firefighting systems, audio-visual facilities, access-control systems, a CCTV network, lifts and high-side and low-side HVAC (heating, ventilation and air-conditioning) systems, officials said.

In December 2025, DTC signed an agreement with DSIIDC for the construction of its new office building. Under the agreement, 50 per cent of the building’s commercial usage rights will remain with DSIIDC for 30 years.