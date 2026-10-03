CAQM reviews enforcement against polluters in NCR

New Delhi: As Delhi-NCR’s air quality has already slipped to a “moderate” level ahead of the winter months when pollution levels spike, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) reviewed enforcement and crackdowns on violators across the region. Environmental compensation was proposed in 10 cases. (HT Archive)

At its enforcement task force meeting held on Thursday, the commission reviewed compliance between September 8 and 24, an official said on Friday.

According to an official statement, the enforcement teams conducted 197 inspections across the NCR, including 111 inspections of industrial units, 76 of diesel generator sets, 10 of construction and demolition (C&D) sites, and 22 special inspection drives.

The violations were detected in 85 cases, and the authorities proposed closing four C&D projects and one industrial unit, sealing 28 DG sets, and issuing compliance directions in 17 cases.

Environmental compensation was proposed in 10 cases, along with re-inspections, referrals to pollution-control authorities and other enforcement measures, the official said.

The meeting also reviewed a special inspection drive conducted in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, on September 15. Five premises were found compliant, while one had already been sealed. The official said action was proposed against several other units, including sealing and closure of DG sets.

In another major drive, officials inspected 21 industrial units in Loni, Ghaziabad, on September 29, and found all non-compliant. Violations included operating furnaces without adequate stacks and air-pollution-control devices, lack of valid NOC, use of unapproved fuel such as coal and deficiencies involving DG sets and waste-processing facilities. The official said the action was taken against the units.

The CAQM stressed continued inspections, timely verification, and stronger coordination among agencies to curb pollution across NCR.