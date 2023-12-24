4 hawkers booked for assaulting Pune Cantt employees

Two Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) employees, Balayya Nagrikanti and Arbaz Shaikh were manhandled by a group of hawkers illegally selling bags outside Mona Foods restaurant on MG Road in Pune Camp on Saturday. As per the police, the two staffers asked the vendors to vacate the place, when the altercation took place. Accordingly, an FIR was lodged against four hawkers under IPC 353, 323, 504, 506, and 34 as they obstructed Nagrikanti and Shaikh from discharging their official duty. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

For a long time, residents from Pune Cantonment have been complaining about a hawker menace where all the major streets have been occupied by unauthorised hawkers who don't fear the authorities anymore.

The Pune Camp Merchants Association (PCMA) in its petition to the cantonment board and city police have pointed out that illegal hawkers have occupied entire footpaths and set up illegal shops on different roads, lanes, and bylanes of the Pune Camp area.

Previously, Raj Singh, founder of the Sikh Helpline Foundation, in his petition to the Pune Police Commissioner, stated that the hawkers in Pune Camp have made a mockery of the law, and still no action has been taken against them by the police.