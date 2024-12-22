4 SPPU students selected for Republic Day parade at New Delhi 

12 volunteers from various schools and colleges in Maharashtra have been selected for the roadshow to be held on the ‘Kartavya Path’ in Delhi on Republic Day on January 26, 2025. All these selected students are from the National Service Scheme (NSS), including 4 students from Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU). 12 volunteers from various schools and colleges in Maharashtra have been selected for the roadshow to be held on the ‘Kartavya Path’ in Delhi on Republic Day on January 26, 2025. (HT PHOTO)

Students under the NSS - Kavita Shevre from KTHM College Nashik, Vedika Rajmane from Bharati Vidyapeeth Women’s Engineering College Pune, Pooja Bhondge from Hujurpaga Smt Durgabai Mukundas Lohia Women’s Commerce College Pune, Swaroop Thackeray from NVP Mandal Arts Commerce Science College, Lasalgaon, Nashik along with Pawan Shingare, District Coordinator of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) have been selected as the ‘Sanghanayak’ (main leader) of Maharashtra and Goa Sangh (group).

“Republic Day Parade is a prestigious event that celebrates India’s rich cultural heritage and military might. Various units like Indian Armed Forces, Paramilitary Forces and NSS are participating in the procession,” said SPPU Vice-Chancellor Prof Suresh Gosavi.