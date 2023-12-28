45K Punekars failed to get permanent licence in 2023

In the year 2023, as many as 45,397 Punekars failed the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) test to obtain a permanent driving licence, a significant uptick from last year. Only 1.31 lakh of the 1.77 lakh individuals who applied this year, passed the test for both two-wheeler and four-wheeler permanent licences. The IDTR track is managed by the Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT), which was established in March 2015. (HT PHOTO)

As the test for a permanent licence for four-wheelers is conducted on a sensor-based track at the Institute of Driving Training and Research (IDTR) track in Bhosari, the passing rate is considerably low.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“I received my learning licence a few months ago and then applied for the permanent licence test at IDTR; when I arrived for the test, there were various shaped tracks, and I failed the test. It was challenging for me because I had only practised driving on standard straight roads,” stated Siddhant Kedari, a student.

Another applicant for a two-wheeler licence, Manju George said, “It was an easy test for me to drive the bike on the ‘8’ shaped track at Vishrantwadi RTO ground and I got my permanent licence. But when I applied for a permanent four-wheeler licence, I had to drive on a challenging course, but I cleared the test somehow.”

While applicants for two-wheeler permanent licence tests have to go to the Phulewadi RTO office on Alandi Road, applicants for four-wheeler permanent licence tests have to take the test at the IDTR test track near Bhosari Phata Chowk.

The IDTR track is managed by the Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT), which was established in March 2015. There are three different shape tracks here: an ‘8’-shaped track to test turning skills, an ‘H’ shaped stretch to test reverse driving skills, and a gradient track to check if a driver is skilled enough to control a vehicle on an incline and a slope.

The computerised systems are attached to the censors through which accurate reading of driver skills is marked and accordingly, he/she is given ratings.

Daily 400 applicants – 250 from Pune RTO and 150 from Pimpri – Chinchwad RTO take the driving test at the IDTR track, for which fees are ₹716.

While discussing the challenges that applicants face while taking the test on this track, Raju Ghatole, president of the Maharashtra Driving School Association, stated, “Previously, we used to train people on regular roads, but when they came to test on these specific shaped tracks and gradients, the number of failing passengers was significant. So, we’ve altered our training modules and are now providing correct instruction to drivers at our driving schools, so properly trained drivers can get through on these tracks.”

Sanjeev Bhor, Pune regional transport officer said, “The IDTR track for four-wheeler permanent licence test is based on scientific and censor-based system, to take proper driving test of the drivers who have applied for the four-wheeler permanent licence. Now there are various reasons behind not getting the permanent licence, apart from the difficulty of the track there are many applicants who get the learning licence but do not apply for the next permanent licence within the stipulated period.”