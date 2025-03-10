46 PMPML buses to be scrapped in a month 

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) administration will scrap 46 buses that are currently in a junk state in the fleet. The process related to this is in its final stage, and the spare parts of these buses will be sold through an auction. The administration aims to generate a revenue of ₹2.5 to 3 lakh per bus from this process. This move will also reduce congestion at depots, stations and parking areas. In response, transport minister Pratap Sarnaik directed the MSRTC administration to dispose of all scrap buses from the state’s ST depots by April 15. (HT PHOTO)

Recently, an incident came to light regarding misconduct with four scrap buses at the Swargate ST stand. This incident caused a stir across the state. In response, transport minister Pratap Sarnaik directed the MSRTC administration to dispose of all scrap buses from the state’s ST depots by April 15. This has led to signs of depots across the state becoming well-maintained.

Nitin Narvekar, PMPML joint managing director said, “The scrapping of buses in the fleet was already planned earlier. However, the scrap did not fetch the required price at that time, which led to a delay in the process. But now, the new process for scrapping the buses is in its final stage,”

“There are currently 46 buses in a junk state and orders have been given to scrap these buses,” he added.

He further mentioned that the process is in its final stage, and the buses will be sold through an auction within a month.

“Our fleet currently has 46 buses in a scrap condition, and the scrapping process is almost complete and in its final stages. The parts of these scrap buses will be sold through an auction. We aim to generate Rs. 2.5 to 3 lakh per bus from this process. The scrapping will be completed within a month,” said Narvekar.