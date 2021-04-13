46-year-old booked for molestation

A 46-year-old man was booked after a woman registered a complaint of molestation at the Shivajinagar police station on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Lobard Martin Fernandes (46).

According to police officials, the accused was known to the woman’s husband, and she gave ₹5 lakh to him as per her husband’s instruction. From the last few days, the accused was avoiding returning the money. When the woman approached the accused and demanded money, he molested her after holding her hands. Police are investigating the case further.

----------------------------

FIR registered after fake profile created, number disclosed

A 25-year-old woman has filed a police complaint against an unknown person for creating a fake social media account and writing an offensive post while disclosing her mobile number.

The woman, a resident of Dhankawadi began receiving phone calls from unidentified numbers.

Callers were using objectionable language, when she got to know that someone had opened a fake Instagram account on her name and posted her mobile number, she approached the cops.

The Sahakarnagar police have lodged a complaint against unidentified persons under the IT act. Senior police inspector Govind Gambhire is investigating the case.