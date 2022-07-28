50-year-old police constable dies by suicide in Pune

A 50-year-old police constable died by suicide at his house in Loni Kalbhor on Thursday.

On Wednesday, he returned home from work and went to sleep. “He must have taken the extreme step during the night. No suicide note was recovered,” said officials from Loni Kalbhor police station.

Police said, a few months ago, his daughter-in-law died by suicide and her parents had lodged a complaint against him at Hadapsar police station. On July 27, there was a hearing in court regarding the case. Police suspect, he took the extreme step in frustration related to the court case.

Help is a call away

Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com