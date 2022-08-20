₹52K collected in fines from mosquito breeding spots in August :PMC
Though the rain might have taken a break, stagnant or stored water at residences and other establishments has turned into breeding grounds for mosquito larvae, leading to a spike in dengue cases in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), leading authorities to impose penalties
As per PMC health department, in August, the civic body has collected ₹52,100 in fines and has sent 260 notices to areas where mosquito breeding sites were found.
Till August 20, PMC reported 49 positive cases and 668 suspected cases of dengue, said officials.
July and August so far have seen maximum cases of dengue in the city limits. In July there were 749 suspected cases and 62 positive cases of dengue, added officials.
Aedes aegypti, the yellow fever mosquito, is a mosquito that can spread dengue fever, chikungunya, Zika fever, Mayaro and yellow fever viruses, and other disease agents. The mosquito can be recognised by black and white markings on its legs.
Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant chief of health department at PMC said. “We have sent 260 noticed and have collected ₹52,100 in fines from housing and commercial complexes where mosquito breeding grounds were found. Housing societies and families should keep the premises clean considering the spike in dengue case,” said Dr Wavare.
Dr Ashish Bharti, PMC health department chief said, “We are conducting regular fogging activities in dengue-prone areas. We also inspecting mosquito breeding sites.”
