61-year-old pedestrian killed in hit-and-run incident in Wagholi

PUNE A 61-year-old pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run incident at Wagholi along Ahmednagar road on Tuesday evening.

The deceased woman has been identified as Hirabai Pundalik Jaibahar, a resident of Wagholi Bhadle Vasti.

The incident happened around 5:30pm on Tuesday in Wagholi village near Landmark 24 building along Ahmednagar road.

Jaibahar was walking along the road near her house when a speeding two-wheeler rammed into her, knocking her off, and fled the spot, according to the police.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by her son, Sharad Jaibahar (35), also a resident of the same area.

“We registered a case after the relatives lodged a complaint. Because of patrolling duty, I have not yet received the papers so I cannot comment on whether arrests have been made yet,” said Police sub-inspector Mahadev Linge of Lonikand police station.

A case under Sections 279 and 304(a) of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 134/177 and 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Lonikand police station.