7 cases of theft solved by Chaturshrungi Police

The Chaturshrungi police have detected the criminal behind as many as seven thefts which took place in different shops under their jurisdiction over the period of seven months.

A team under the guidance of zonal deputy commissioner Pankaj Deshmukh had received a tip off that an accused name Sonya who had burgled a wine shop in Wadarwadi area was making merry with the looted cash.

Based on the information, the police arrested Ravindra Jitendra Sarode (21) and his associate Mangesh alias Sonya Vijay Chavan (24). On their sustained interrogation, the duo revealed about their involvement in seven offences during the past few months. All the theft related offences were committed under the jurisdiction of Chaturshringi police station.

Senior police inspector Rajkumar Wakchoure, the investigation officer in the case said that cash estimated to be worth ₹20,300 has been recovered from their possession.

The crime branch officials have appealed to all shopkeepers to install CCTV cameras to ensure that the establishments are kept away from thieves.

It may be recalled that two beat marshals on night patrol duty attached to the Chaturshringi police station were suspended by the then zonal deputy commissioner Namrata Patil on charges of dereliction of duty after they were caught on CCTV cameras fleeing from robbers in Aundhgaon.

One of them was charged for leaving his colleague at the spot where robbers had committed a robbery and were rushing out of the targeted building while the second cop was charged for not using his SLR rifle during the situation despite being brandished with weapons by robbers.

Since then the crime branch and local police have been intensely scanning the area for robbery suspects and kept the crime on tight leash.