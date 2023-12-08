7 charred to death, several trapped in Pune candle factory fire. Video

At least seven people died and several were injured after a fire broke out at a sparkling candle manufacturing unit in Talawade, Pimpri Chinchwad area of Maharashtra's Pune district on Friday. The incident took place around 2.45 pm, Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal commissioner Shekhar Singh said. According to the police, several people are also feared to be trapped. Fire breaks out in candle-making factory in Pune(PTI)

The factory manufactured sparkling candles which are generally used for birthday celebrations.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Officials said that all the seven people who died mostly included women. Meanwhile, all the injured people have been taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, officials added.

According to the municipal commissioner, the fire has been doused and the cause is yet to be ascertained.

(With inputs from agencies)