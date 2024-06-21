8 held for attacking man with koyta

The Pune rural police have arrested eight individuals for attacking a youth and creating terror by using koyta in Kirkitwadi area on Thursday night. A minor was also detained in the case, according to the police. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused identified as Sahil Rankhambe, Shantanu Prakash Kadam, Sunny Venkatesh Bansode, Somesh Mohan Mate, Arun Raosaheb Vanjare, Sachin Maruti Borude and Sharad Balappa Kamble were arrested six hours after the incident. Prime accused William Peter who has criminal record was injured in the attack and is undergoing treatment at hospital. A minor was also detained in the case, according to the police.

According to the complaint, Saurabh Hagawane and Dipali Hagawane had heated arguments with William and others in front of the former’s house between 7.30 pm and 9 pm on Thursday. Saurabh was beaten up by the others. After some time, William and 10-15 others carrying koyta, iron rods and stones reached the spot again and attacked Saurabh who was seriously injured and rushed to hospital.

The Haveli Police Station has filed a case under Sections 307, 354, 324, 323, 143, 147, 148, 149, 504, 506 of the IPC and Sections 4, 27 of the Arms Act.