9 test positive for Zika virus in Pune district; tally stands at 48

The district reported a sharp rise in Zika cases on Sunday with nine fresh cases which has taken the tally to 48, as per the health department. Zika virus in pregnant women can cause congenital microcephaly, Guillain-Barre syndrome and other neurological complications, said officials. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Out of the nine cases, seven cases were reported in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) area, and one each in Wagholi, Pune rural and Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) area.

These fresh cases include a 25-year-old pregnant woman from Shivane. The woman complained of symptoms like fever, rash, body ache and headache and her samples were sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV) on July 22.

“She is 20 weeks pregnant, and her test reports received on Saturday confirmed the virus infection,” said Dr Nina Borade, health chief of PMC.

Another 80-year-old woman from Kothrud tested positive for Zika virus and is admitted and undergoing treatment at a private hospital. She developed symptoms like fever and weakness on July 16 and was admitted to the hospital.

“She is a known case of hypertension and diabetes and tested positive for the virus infection on Saturday,” said Dr Suryakant Deokar, assistant health officer of PMC.

Another 10-year-old boy from Katraj tested positive for Zika virus on Friday. “He complained of fever, body aches and headache and his samples were sent to NIV for testing. The boy is taking treatment on an OPD basis,” said Dr Deokar.

The remaining fresh cases reported in Pune district include—a 74-year-old woman from Erandwane, a 54-year-old woman from Law College Road, a 35-year-old woman from Kondhwa, and a 46-year-old man from Koregaon Park. Besides, a 28-year-old woman from Wagholi and a 29-year-old woman from Fatima Nagar (PCB limits).

All have tested positive as per reports received from NIV on Saturday, said officials.

Pune district since June 20 has reported 48 Zika virus cases, which includes, 14 pregnant women. Out of these 48 cases—44 Zika patients are from PMC, three in Pune rural (one each from Bhugaon, Saswad and Wagholi) and one case in Pune cantonment limits.

“Maharashtra this year has reported the highest ever, 54 cases of Zika virus infection,” said, Dr Radhakishan Pawar, joint director of health services.

The Zika virus is transmitted through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito, known to transmit infections like dengue and chikungunya. A majority of those infected with Zika either remain asymptomatic (up to 80%) or show mild symptoms of fever, rash, conjunctivitis, body aches, and joint pains.