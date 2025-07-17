96 illegal huts demolished in Wakad for road widening work

In a major anti-encroachment drive, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) demolished 96 illegal huts built on land reserved for a 45-meter road widening project on Wednesday. The structures, located in the Kalakhadak slum area, spanned approximately 46,000 square feet, officials said. The operation targeted a 250-metre-long, 16-metre-wide stretch occupied by unauthorised huts, tin sheds, shops, and brick structures, which were cleared to make way for infrastructure development. (HT)

The demolition was carried out under the supervision of PCMC municipal commissioner and administrator Shekhar Singh. The operation targeted a 250-metre-long, 16-metre-wide stretch occupied by unauthorised huts, tin sheds, shops, and brick structures, which were cleared to make way for infrastructure development.

Senior PCMC officials, including additional municipal commissioner Pradeep Jambhale Patil, city engineer Makarand Nikam, joint commissioner Manoj Lonkar, joint city engineer Bapu Gaikwad, deputy commissioner Anna Bodade, and assistant commissioner of the encroachment department Atul Patil, were present during the drive. Also in attendance were assistant commissioners Amit Pandit and Kishor Nanavare, DCP Vishal Gaikwad, ACP Vishal Hire and Satish Kasabe, SPI Jitendra Mali, and several engineers from various departments.

The joint operation involved multiple departments, including the ‘D’ and ‘G’ Zone offices, slum clearance and rehabilitation, engineering, urban transport (BRTS), town planning, electrical, and anti-encroachment divisions. Heavy machinery, including one poclain, seven JCBs, four dumpers, and a team of 15 labourers, were deployed for the action.

Shekhar Singh, municipal commissioner, PCMC, said, “Strict action is being taken against unauthorised constructions across Pimpri Chinchwad. We have ordered the immediate removal of illegal structures blocking development projects.”

Following the clearance, PCMC has commenced road widening work to prevent future encroachments. The civic body has also initiated the relocation of electric poles, water pipelines, and other service infrastructure that previously hindered the expansion. Officials stated that these relocations will be completed soon.

Pradeep Jambhale Patil, additional municipal commissioner, PCMC, said, “All unauthorised structures obstructing the Wakad road widening have been removed. Instructions have also been given to take similar action in all zonal offices across the city.”

According to PCMC, the road widening project is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion in the Wakad area, ensuring smoother traffic flow toward Bhumkar Chowk, Hinjewadi, Thergaon, and Pimpri. The initiative is expected to improve the daily commute for thousands of residents and office-goers.