A year later, three out of 33 missing links completed

PUNE: While the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had started the ‘missing links project’ last year as a way to complete partially finished roads to serve as alternatives to major roads, the project has hit a roadblock with only three out of 33 missing links having been completed so far. In February 2023, the PMC road department had undertaken the missing link work and allocated over ₹ 10 crore for the missing link project to acquire 100 to 500 metres of land to connect the main roads. (HT PHOTO)

Nikhil Mijar, traffic planner of the PMC, said, “Out of the total 33 missing links, we acquired land for 14 missing link roads. Of the 14, only three missing link roads have become operational till date. They are located in Kothrud, Pune Airport and Hadapsar. The work is underway on developing the remaining missing links.”

Last year, the PMC had collaborated with the students of MIT College for a comprehensive study of city roads to identify the missing links. The study had considered the development plan (DP) and regional development plan (RP) of the villages within the PMC limits. The study had found 33 missing links with 18 of them being less than 500 metres’ long. The PMC had prioritised the short sections as they did not need much money for land acquisition and were easier to complete quickly. The landowners agreed to the plan and the land was acquired. However, the landowners are yet to receive compensation from the PMC road department which is why the project has ground to a halt almost.

In February 2023, the PMC road department had undertaken the missing link work and allocated over ₹10 crore for the missing link project to acquire 100 to 500 metres of land to connect the main roads. The then additional municipal commissioner Vikas Dhakane had given priority to the missing link project and set a deadline of March 2024 for completion of the project. After reviewing the project, Dhakane had shortlisted 13 missing links in October 2023 and instructed that they be completed as early as possible. After Dhakane’s transfer in March, the missing link project got delayed.

Stalled missing links’ work

· Eklavya College to Bangalore Highway (94 m)

· Gunjan Chowk to Riverside Road (Yerawada) (240 m)

· Sutarwadi Bus Stand to Bangalore Highway (150 m)

· Magarpatta to Honeywell (150 m)

· Nobel Hospital to Magarpatta Road (80 m)

· Navale Bridge to Bhumkar Chowk Service Road (140 m)

· Viman Nagar Airport Link Road (200 m)

· Kalepadal to Ravi Park (Parallel Road) (300 m)

· Hume Pipe to Sinhagad Road (150 m)

· Lake Town to Sukhsagar Nagar (150 m)

· Paud Road to Karve Road (Chitale Bandhu Shop) (20 m)