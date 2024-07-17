 ACB Pune submits preliminary report on Dilip Khedkar’s assets - Hindustan Times
ACB Pune submits preliminary report on Dilip Khedkar’s assets

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Jul 17, 2024 08:30 AM IST

Pune: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Pune division has submitted a preliminary inquiry report on Dilip Khedkar, father of probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar, as part of inquiry into disproportionate assets case, to the senior officials on Tuesday evening.

ACB Pune division has submitted preliminary inquiry report on Dilip Khedkar, father of probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar, as part of inquiry into disproportionate assets case, to senior officials. (HT)
The bureau acted following a complaint supported by evidence filed against the retired bureaucrat on his alleged disproportionate asset collection during his government tenure. Khedkar had retired from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) in 2020.

“We are awaiting response from senior officials at the ACB headquarters. The possible actions include questioning Khedkar and seeking his income related documents. Any discrepancy in documents will attract further measures,” said an ACB officer requesting anonymity.

The ACB Nashik division has already initiated an open inquiry against Khedkar though its officials refused to share details of the case.

Officials said that the ACB will decide whether to allow its Pune division to investigate the case separately or hand it over to the Nashik counterpart.

Khedkar, who retired from MPCB unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha election in 2024. He had declared an annual income of 43 lakh and an estimated wealth of 40 crore in his affidavit for the polls. His daughter and Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Puja had stated property worth 22 crore and an annual income of 42 lakh in the financial disclosures submitted to the government before joining the service on January 28, 2023.

The 2023-batch probationer secured the IAS job through OBC and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) quota. The OBC category she opted for has a cap of 8 lakh per year.

