Action to be taken against 21 YouTube channels after paper leak

Before the leak of the PAT (Periodic Assessment Test) Class 9 question paper leak case, a video showing how to solve the question paper had gone viral. Now, the State Education Department has acknowledged the breach, and action will be taken to ban 21 YouTube channels that circulated the video, according to Rahul Rekhavar, director of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT). On April 8, during the PAT for the first language for class and 9, it was found that some YouTube channels had already leaked the question paper along with answer sheets. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

“On April 8, during the PAT for the first language for class and 9, it was found that some YouTube channels had already leaked the question paper along with answer sheets. Legal action is being initiated against all these channels, and efforts are underway to get them shut down with the help of the police,” said Rekhavar.

Accordingly, a police case has been filed against 21 channels for breaching the confidentiality of the Test.