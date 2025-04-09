Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Action to be taken against 21 YouTube channels after paper leak

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Apr 09, 2025 07:56 AM IST

State Education Department to ban 21 YouTube channels for leaking Class 9 PAT question paper; legal action initiated against them.

Before the leak of the PAT (Periodic Assessment Test) Class 9 question paper leak case, a video showing how to solve the question paper had gone viral. Now, the State Education Department has acknowledged the breach, and action will be taken to ban 21 YouTube channels that circulated the video, according to Rahul Rekhavar, director of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

On April 8, during the PAT for the first language for class and 9, it was found that some YouTube channels had already leaked the question paper along with answer sheets. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
On April 8, during the PAT for the first language for class and 9, it was found that some YouTube channels had already leaked the question paper along with answer sheets. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

“On April 8, during the PAT for the first language for class and 9, it was found that some YouTube channels had already leaked the question paper along with answer sheets. Legal action is being initiated against all these channels, and efforts are underway to get them shut down with the help of the police,” said Rekhavar.

Accordingly, a police case has been filed against 21 channels for breaching the confidentiality of the Test.

News / Cities / Pune / Action to be taken against 21 YouTube channels after paper leak
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On