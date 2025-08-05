Activists slam PCMC over proposed tree felling, 1,200 objections filed

Over 100 citizens and environmental activists, present for the hearing of the proposed tree felling of 1,009 trees in Wakad and Sangvi for the Riverfront Development Project (RFD) on Monday, claimed the proposed docket prepared by the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) was illegal and legally flawed. According to PCMC officials, the revised docket proposes felling of 1,009 trees, transplanting 2,252. (HT)

The PCMC last month had issued a public notice in newspapers regarding the proposed tree felling and replantation of trees that will be affected during the RFD project. The civic body received over 1,200 suggestions and objections to the project.

During the hearing, held at the civic garden in Bhosari, green activists submitted a fresh letter demanding cancellation of the existing docket, which they claimed violates the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees Act, 1975.

According to PCMC officials, the revised docket proposes felling of 1,009 trees, transplanting 2,252, and retaining 3,585 trees, including heritage and ecologically significant trees. Besides, 67 trees have already fallen naturally due to age or calamities.

Activists argued that the very basis of the current hearing is flawed as Section 5(a) of the Tree Act mandates that only the Tree Authority or designated Tree Officer can carry out official tree surveys. The documents presented lack basic legal compliance as they do not include geo-tagged photographs, survey dates, or location coordinates, they said.

Green activist, Prashant Raul, pointed out that many trees currently standing at the site were missing from the survey report. “A previous tree census from December 2021 by PCMC, which provides a more accurate count, was ignored. An RTI has also been filed demanding that the older data be used to assess the objections. The report fails to follow the Act’s definition of a tree, omitting climbers, grasses, and shrubs. Additionally, the Expert Committee’s report, which should clarify why certain trees are being felled or transplanted, was not made available,” he said.

Another major concern, according to activists, is that the hearing focused only on the Wakad to Sangvi stretch, while the RFD covers up to Dapodi. Activists questioned why permissions and objections are being considered phase-wise when project approvals were taken for the full stretch. Also, native species such as Karanj, Neem, Banyan, Peepal and Babool were labelled as “invasive” in the report, drawing widespread criticism.

Raju Savle, civic activist, also accused PCMC of already cutting down trees without necessary permissions. Evidence, including photos from 2023, 2024 and this year was submitted, showing large-scale felling to make way for contractor’s vehicles and machinery.

Mahesh Gargote, head of the garden department, PCMC, said, “The Tree department has received around 1,200 objections from the public. These objections will be compiled and forwarded to the Environment department and later presented before the Tree Authority. The project work has begun in some sections. All objections would be considered and possible corrective actions would be taken following the Tree Act guidelines.”