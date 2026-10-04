Admin crack down on alleged illegal moneylending; searches conducted at 13 locations

Amid drought-like conditions, the department of cooperation and police have stepped up action against alleged illegal moneylending, conducting simultaneous searches at 13 locations in Latur district on Saturday. During periods of drought-like conditions and agricultural stress, financially vulnerable families may be more dependent on informal sources of credit. (HT FILE)

According to officials, searches were conducted in Latur, Udgir and Devani in Latur district.

Acting on a complaint received by the Department of Cooperation, a joint team searched the residences of Pandurang Ramchandra Panchal at Valandi and Kavthala, besides his Shri Ram Mobile Shop at Valandi, Sadhu Ramchandra Kamble, Pappu alias Satish Pandhare and Rajiv Biradar, Firozkhan Pathan, Amol Ashok Kothalwar and Vikram Mane, all from Udgir in Latur district.

Latur district collector Bharat Bastewad said, “During periods of drought-like conditions and agricultural stress, financially vulnerable families may be more dependent on informal sources of credit. We are closely monitoring the situation and will ensure that people facing financial difficulties are not exploited through unauthorised moneylending.”

During the search operation, documents containing details of financial transactions, allegedly related to moneylending activities, were seized and taken into custody through a panchnama for further investigation. The seized material included cash books, account books, blank cheques, blank stamp papers, sale deeds of immovable properties and promissory notes, among other documents. Further investigation into the case has been initiated, officials said.

Bastewad said that the district administration has organised a meeting with all banks on Tuesday. “Instructions will be given to all banks to provide necessary bank loan-related help to the farmers so that they will be ready for the rabi crops.” According to Bastewad, if farmers will get bank loans, then they will not be attracted towards private lenders and their traps.

Vishnu Potangale, district deputy registrar cooperative societies, said they received complaints based on which teams were formed and action taken. “The documents seized during the searches, including account books, blank cheques, stamp papers and property-related documents, will be scrutinised to establish the nature of the financial transactions and whether unauthorised moneylending was being carried out. Action will be taken under the Maharashtra Money-Lending (Regulation) Act if violations are established,” Potangale said. He also confirmed that there is a rise in the complaints related to private illegal money lenders.

According to Potangale, a special committee was formed at the Latur district level under the chairmanship of the district collector, which will be monitoring all illegal money lending complaints closely in the district amid drought like situation.

Superintendent of police Amol Tambe said, “Amid drought-like conditions, we have started the ‘Police at Your Farm’ initiative under which we have given priority to protect farmers from private illegal money lenders. Police are also prioritising the securities of migrated families, keeping a close eye on robberies and house break-in cases to protect the wealth of farmers during drought-like conditions, and to guide youths and prevent them from addiction and other criminal activities.

The cooperation department has also urged residents to come forward with information about suspected illegal moneylenders. Complaints can be submitted confidentially to the district deputy registrar (moneylending) or the concerned assistant registrar’s office.

Officials said the identity of complainants would be kept confidential and that appropriate legal action would be initiated after verification.