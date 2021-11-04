Admission process for engineering UG, PG courses begins

The admission process for the engineering undergraduate and post-graduate courses for this academic year has begun, as the state common entrance test (CET) cell has now declared its online admission schedule for students.

Students can apply for the engineering and technology degree courses (BE and BTech) till November 18 and the first general merit list will be announced on November 22.

As per information given by the state CET cell, there will be two admission rounds conducted online. Students need to first register online, submit an application, upload the necessary documents on the website, then verification of these documents and applications will be done before the application is confirmed.

While students will be able to opt for e-scrutiny online, or by going to the nearest centres to can get their documents verified. The first round of admissions will start from November 28. The provisional allotment list for this round will be announced on December 2 and the students will know the final allotment list and allotted colleges on December 3.

“However, considering the Covid-19 outbreak and at present situation, it is essential to maintain social distancing and avoid crowding for document verification. In view of this, the

concept of e-Scrutiny of the documents is introduced. The candidate shall choose any one mode for document verification during the filling of the form,” said R S Jagtap, state CET cell director.

Admission process for engineering courses

- Online registration and upload documents - November 18 till 5 pm

- Document verification, application confirmation, e-scrutiny, or scrutiny by visiting a centre - November 20 till 5 pm

- Provisional general merit List announcement - November 22

- Objections to the general provisional merit list, period for filing objections - November 23- 25

- Final merit list announced - November 27

- Announcement of vacancy details for the first round of admission - November 27

Website for online registration of students – www.mahacet.org