Pune, NCP MLA Rohit Pawar on Thursday said all MLAs, workers and office-bearers as well as the Pawar family want Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar to be national president of the NCP. After mourning period is over, Sunetra Pawar will speak on merger issue, says Rohit Pawar

Speaking to reporters in Baramati, the Karjat Jamkhed MLA also said Sunetra Pawar will herself speak on the merger of the NCP and NCP after the mourning period following Ajit Pawar's death on January 28 is over.

"Let the 13-day mourning period pass and Sunetra kaki herself will speak on the matter," he said.

He clarified there has been no discussion within the family since January 28 on issues related to the merger.

"For us, it is emotionally difficult to take any political stand during this period of mourning. After February 9, we will be able to speak freely on all aspects, as it is important to take Ajitdada's wishes to the people. I am not big enough to comment on a merger," Rohit Pawar said.

The opposition MLA said it was painful to hear allegations and counter-allegations taking place with regards to the merger.

"It is unfortunate that no one is ready to discuss what Ajitdada wanted. Instead, the discussion has gone off track and some senior leaders are giving it a political colour," he alleged.

"It is our wish that the posts of Deputy Chief Minister and national president of the NCP should remain with Sunetra kaki. However, we cannot speak on the issue during this period of mourning. Irrespective of what anyone says, the collective feeling of MLAs, party functionaries, the Pawar family and overall people from the state is that Sunetra kaki must be party president," he added.

For Ajit Pawar, party workers were paramount and he was campaigning for them in the ZP polls, Rohit Pawar said while urging voters to pay tribute to the departed leader in the form of votes.

Queried on speculation of sabotage, foul play etc with regards to the plane crash, Rohit Pawar said he would "clarify everything, including what exactly happened inside the plane" after February 9.

"We have received some information and are seeking more details. It is important to bring out the truth. We will seek details from the DGCA," the MLA from the Sharad Pawar-led NCP claimed.

He also said it is everyone's wish that a fitting memorial for Ajit Pawar should come up.

"Since Ajit kaka's work spanned nearly 40 years, there is a demand that a museum be set up. Discussions were held on where the museum should be established. A decision regarding the memorial will be taken in the coming days and the trustees of Vidya Pratishthan will announce it," Rohit Pawar said.

The MLA said, of late, the distance between members of the Pawar family had reduced, with those from both sides attending each other's programmes.

