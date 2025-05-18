After positive rating from govt, PMC STPs to get 28 crore grant 

The union government’s AMRUT 2.0 (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) scheme has given high ratings to all nine STPs operated by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), with the Mundhwa Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) receiving the 5-star rating, while the remaining eight STPs secured 4-star ratings. The union government’s inspection teams conducted biannual assessments of these projects, examining operational efficiency, compliance with environmental norms. (HT)

According to PMC Electrical Department Head Manisha Shekatkar, following the positive review, PMC is all set to get funds worth ₹28 crore from the centre. The Mundhwa project will get ₹4 crore, while the other eight projects will get ₹24 crore.

Commenting about the development, Shekatkar said, “According to ministry’s announcement, STPs awarded a 5-star rating will receive ₹4 crore, while those with 4-stars will receive ₹3 crore each.”

The union government’s inspection teams conducted biannual assessments of these projects, examining operational efficiency, compliance with environmental norms, and use of monitoring systems such as SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) and OCEMS (Online Continuous Effluent Monitoring System) before awarding their ratings.

These inspections followed National Green Tribunal (NGT) guidelines and focused on parameters such as plant functionality, cleanliness, safety audits, and environmental impact. According to the Solid Waste Treatment Department of the civic body, the star ratings are part of a broader push to encourage quality and sustainability in urban sewage treatment infrastructure under AMRUT 2.0

PMC currently operates nine municipal STPs to process the city’s wastewater.