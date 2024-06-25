After viral video of drugs in Pune pub, CM Eknath Shinde vows bulldozer action

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Monday dialed the Pune Police Commissioner to initiate strict action against illegal pubs and bars in the city, the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement. This comes shortly after a viral video showed youths consuming drug-like substances in a pub in Pune. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (PTI)(PTI)

CM Eknath Shinde directed Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar to use bulldozers against illegal structures linked to narcotic substances and to take renewed action against peddlers to make Pune a drug-free city.

“Strict action should be taken against illegal pubs to make Pune city drug-free. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has given instructions to Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar that bulldozers should be moved on illegal constructions related to drugs,” the CMO statement said.

The CM directed officials to initiate action against drug sellers and demolish illegal pubs and structures which flout building rules.

Two days ago, a video went viral showing youths with drugs and narcotics, allegedly at the Liquid Leisure Lounge or L3 on Fergusson College Road. The video brought focus to all the pubs in Pune that are flouting rules of narcotics control.

A police probe into the viral video has led to the arrest of eight persons, including an event organiser, while the excise department has arrested six waiters of L3 for allegedly flouting liquor stock norms. An inspector, an assistant inspector and two beat marshals from the area, who were on night duty, were suspended by the administration in connection with the case.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dhiraj Ghate asked the police and the Pune Municipal Corporation to take strict action against the pub, saying that his party will not allow club culture to flourish in the city, which is known for its IT industry and education.

Ravindra Dhangekar, Congress MLA from the city's Kasba constituency, alleged large quantities of drugs were available in Pune and its trade was going on at the behest of police.

(With inputs from PTI)