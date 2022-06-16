PUNE Southern Command Chief of Staff Lt Gen Arvind Walia on Wednesday said that the Agnipath scheme is a transformational reform in the Indian armed forces.

He was speaking to media persons on Wednesday, after the central government, on Tuesday announced the Agnipath scheme for recruiting soldiers. The scheme will induct soldiers on short-term contract into the armed forces.

“The way we are going to retain our armed power is going to be completely transformed under this scheme. The scheme hinges on promotion of nationalism in the youth, offering skilled manpower back to the society and ensuring a more youthful profile of the army. These are the basic issues on which the whole scheme is premised,” he said.

The soldiers recruited under the scheme will be called Agniveers. Under the scheme, around 46,000 soldiers will be recruited annually, and most will leave the service in just four years. Of the total recruits, only 25 per cent will be allowed to continue for another 15 years under permanent commission.

“The scheme will allow all the patriotic and motivated youth to serve the armed forces of the country. As a child, I always wanted to wear the uniform. Now, an opportunity is being given to everyone to wear the uniform. A youthful profile of the army with provide a fresh lease of ‘Josh’ and ‘Jazba ’,” he added.

Highlighting the importance of the younger profile of the armed forces, LT Gen Walia said, “The Army profile will become younger, from 32 years to 26 years, and the technical threshold will increase. We want more skilled recruitment in the army from Industrial Training Institute’s. Since age profile will be reduced, medical and physical conditions of the army will improve further and we will have a more robust, medically fit and agile force, and they will be an optimal balance between youth and experience.”

According to Walia, youths from all districts and talukas will be covered during the recruitment process.

Brigadier (admin) Pankaj Pashnanda said, “It’s a major transformative step and the average age will reduce from 32 years to 26 years in the next five to six years. The army needs optimum balance of youth. The youth of the country will get the opportunity to serve the nation and the scheme is a major step towards nation building.”

Headline: Highlights of the scheme

-All recruitment in the Army, Navy and Air Force to be under the Agnipath scheme

-46,000 youth (17.5 to 21 age group) to be recruited this year

-4 year tenure will include six months basic training, instead of the existing 9-11 months

-25% Agniveers will be selected after 4 years for regular cadre for a full term of another 15 years