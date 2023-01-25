Ahead of R-Day celebrations, police carry out combing operations

Pune: Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, the Pune city police carried out a massive combing operation and checked several sensitive and strategic locations between 9 pm on Tuesday and 2 am on Wednesday.

The police checked 3,715 persons with criminal records and arrested 650 criminals. Of these, total 36 (+1 minor detained) were arrested for possession of firearms without licence, 37 were arrested under the Bombay Prohibition Act. Police also arrested six others under the Maharashtra Police Act section 142 (penalty for entering without permission in the area), according to police officials. Action was also taken against six externed criminals.

Police officials said the combing operation was carried out against the backdrop of Republic Day celebrations. The operation aimed to check criminals on records, those on surveillance, externed, wanted and absconding criminals. Separate teams were prepared by the police in respective jurisdictions.

Police have filed 67 cases under the Bombay Prohibition Act. During the search operation police seized country-made liquor worth ₹81,175. Under the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act, police registered 19 cases and arrested 78 persons. During the raid police seized gambling material and cash worth ₹1,99,365.

The traffic police have interrogated 1,061 suspected vehicle drivers and collected a fine of ₹1,07,900 from 154 offenders for violation of traffic rules. During the nakabandi, Pune station police unit interrogated 1,463 vehicle drives and collected ₹37,600 from 82 offenders.

Police conducted search operations across 592 hotels and lodges, 171 state transport, bus and autorickshaw stands across the city.

Retesh Kumaar, Pune police commissioner; Sandeep Karnik, joint police commissioner; and Ramnath Pokale, additional commissioner of police (crime) monitored the operation. Kumaar said that such combing operations would continue in the future as well to keep the law and order situation in the city under control.