Aided schools to hold evaluation tests for Classes 3-8

Pune: The state government has approved evaluation tests for Class 3 to 8 students of private aided schools in the state and sanctioned ₹14.60 crore for the plan. Two tests will be conducted by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

According to the school education department’s government resolution (GR) issued on Wednesday, under the Centre’s Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States (STARS) project, periodical assessment tests will be conducted for the students of Class 3 to 8 in government and private aided schools for academic year 2023-24. Two composite assessment tests (CAT) will be held for Class 3-8 students of private aided schools.

The state sponsored scheme to provide educational materials to school students in the state is being implemented since 2011.

“As proposed by the SCERT director, the state has approved the two tests and okays the fund,” said Deepak Kesarkar, state education minister, on Wednesday.

