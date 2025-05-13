AIIMS Bhopal student dies by suicide in Pune

A 19-year-old student from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal, died by suicide in Pune on Monday, police said. Wanowrie police have launched a detailed investigation into the incident. (Representative photo)

“The deceased hailed from Beed district and was in the city to participate in a sports event,” said Rajkumar Shinde, deputy commissioner of police.

His body was found in the bathroom of a flat in the Wanowrie area around 10.15 am. Police said he allegedly used a knife-like object, ordered online a few days earlier, to take his life by slitting his throat.

“He had been dealing with depression and was on medication for the past few months,” Shinde said, adding that a note was found on his WhatsApp account. The message pointed to stress related to changes in curriculum, attendance requirements, and other academic challenges.

As per the police, the deceased had scored 710 out of 720 in the NEET exam. His father is a practising doctor, and his brother is also pursuing medical studies.

Wanowrie police have launched a detailed investigation into the incident.

Help is a call away

Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness-based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll-free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com