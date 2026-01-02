PUNE: As per official data, Pune Airport handled 70,992 aircraft movements in 2025, up from 67,484 movements in 2024, registering a growth of about 5.1%. According to information shared by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) Pune, passenger traffic also showed a strong upward trend with the airport catering to nearly 10.86 million passengers in 2025 compared to around 10.23 million passengers in 2024, reflecting a year-on-year increase of over 6%. This growth was achieved during a period of major infrastructural change as Pune Airport completed the transition from the old terminal building (OTB) to the new integrated terminal building (NITB). The new terminal with a built-up area of 52,000 square metres, replaced the 22,300 square metres OTB and significantly improved peak-hour handling capacity from 2,340 to 3,000 passengers. Aircraft movements register 5.1% growth in 2025

Wider concourses, segregated arrival and departure flows, expanded seating areas, and improved navigation contributed to smoother passenger movement and reduced congestion, even as traffic volumes increased. Operational efficiency improved in parallel with capacity expansion. The new terminal is equipped with 34 check-in counters, an inline baggage handling system, five arrival conveyor belts, and 10 passenger boarding bridges, reducing dependence on bus boarding and improving on-time performance. Digital initiatives such as Digi Yatra e-gates, a passenger flow management system, and over 100 flight information display system screens further streamlined passenger processing and enhanced real-time information availability.

While Pune Airport director Santosh Dhoke said, “The growth in aircraft movements and passenger numbers during 2025 is particularly significant because it coincided with our full transition to the NITB. Despite this major shift, we ensured seamless operations and a consistently high level of service quality. The new terminal’s enhanced capacity, modern passenger processing systems, and digital solutions have enabled us to handle rising traffic smoothly while improving comfort, accessibility and efficiency. Our focus remains on putting passengers first while building a resilient, future-ready airport that can support sustained growth for the Pune region.”

The airport’s ability to manage growth without compromising service quality was reflected in passenger feedback.

“The new terminal at Pune Airport has made a noticeable difference to our travel experience. Check-in and security were much smoother this year and the wider spaces and clearer signages reduced congestion even during peak hours,” said Pankaj Mandhare, a frequent business traveller from Pune.

“Despite the increase in passenger numbers, services felt more organised and comfortable in 2025. From Digi Yatra entry to baggage arrival, the process was quicker and more efficient compared to previous years,” said Ananya Chavan, a domestic flyer travelling through Pune Airport.

Pune Airport delivered a consistently strong performance in the Airports Council International, Airport Service Quality (ASQ) survey in 2025, with ratings improving from 4.92 in Q1 to 4.96 in Q3; while its global ranking rose from 59 to 56, making it the highest-rated AAI-operated airport during the period.