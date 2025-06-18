Ajit Pawar visits Kundemala mishap site, meets injured at Pawana Hospital

Deputy chief minister and Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday visited the accident site at Kundemala in Maval tehsil where a bridge over the Indrayani River collapsed recently killing at least four people and injuring 51 others. Pawar directed officials to begin construction of the new bridge that has been approved immediately after the monsoon. Since it is a tourist spot, two viewing galleries will also be constructed, and additional funds will be sanctioned for the same. Instructions have been issued to the contractor to begin work after the rains. (HT)

The new bridge over the Indrayani River will be 7.5 metres wide with two eight-foot pedestrian walkways on either side. Since it is a tourist spot, two viewing galleries will also be constructed, and additional funds will be sanctioned for the same. Instructions have been issued to the contractor to begin work after the rains.

The part of the collapsed bridge which still remains will be demolished. All other structurally unsafe bridges flagged by the auditors will also be dismantled, Pawar said.

Pawar met local residents and took stock of the situation while praising those who had rushed to help during the rescue operation.

He also announced formation of an inquiry committee comprising the additional district collector, deputy conservator of forests, superintending engineers from the PWD and irrigation department, and resident deputy collector.

Pawar told the media, “Maval sees a large number of tourists. A modern rescue vehicle will be purchased from planning funds to enhance tourist safety.”htc