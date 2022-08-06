All 41 students from Ambegaon school recovered: officials

After a school in Palghar reported a swine flu death and second Zika case, 41 girl students from Tribal Ashramshala from Ambegaon Taluka in Pune district also reported symptoms of fever. Health department officials noted that these students are closely monitored and admitted at the hospital. All students have tested negative for the rapid antigen test.

Navnath Bhavari, assistant project officer, education department said that the 41 girls were reporting symptoms of flu and fever.

“The girls had a viral infection and are now feeling better. As their symptoms improved, we sent them home. They reported flu symptoms due to sudden change in weather. We did a Covid test and they are negative,” said Bhavari.

Officials from the health department added that from August 4, the girl students were showing symptoms of viral infection.

“On Saturday, only one patient was feverish. We have administered antibiotics and symptomatic treatment has also started. On Saturday, their conditions improved and we have sent them home,” said health department officials.

Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer (CEO) Zilla Parishad said, “The health of all the students is being monitored. They were admitted at the hospitals and the health officers are monitoring the situation closely.”

Balwant Gaiwad, project officer Ghodegaon, Ambegaon taluka said that nine students were admitted at primary centre at Ghodhegaon and two were at Machar.

“These 11 students and others have now recovered fully and discharged. Doctors suggested Covid tests which tested negative. Swine flu tests were not conducted as doctors did not suggest that,” said Gaiwad.