Amadea files civil suit for cancellation of sale deed in Mundhwa land case

Amadea Enterprises LLP has filed a civil suit before the Senior Division Court in Pune in the Mundhwa land deal case for the cancellation of the sale deed. The suit, filed by Amadea partner Digvijay Patil, under the provisions of Specific Relief, has Sheetal Tejwani as a respondent. The first hearing was held on December 22 and the next hearing is scheduled for January 15, 2026. Currently, the case is at the stage of the first order. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The case is being heard before the 18th joint civil judge, senior division, and additional chief judicial magistrate, Pune. The first hearing was held on December 22 and the next hearing is scheduled for January 15, 2026. Currently, the case is at the stage of the first order.

Meanwhile, the district sessions court on Monday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of suspended tehsildar Suryakant Yeole in connection with the alleged Bopodi land scam. District and sessions Judge P. Y. Ladekar passed the order.

The case stems from a complaint filed by naib tehsildar Pravina Borde at the Khadki police station, alleging irregularities in land transactions, involving government land in the Bopodi area. Apart from Yeole, the other accused named in the FIR are Hemant Gawande, a resident of Baner; Rajendra Vidwans, Rishikesh Madhav Vidwans and Mangal Madhav Vidwans, all residents of Navi Peth; Vidyanand Avinash Puranik, a resident of Indore, Madhya Pradesh; Jayshree Sanjay Ekbote, a resident of Colaba, Mumbai; Sheetal Kishanchand Tejwani Suryavanshi and Digvijay Amarsingh Patil, director of Amadea Enterprises LLP.

Yeole had approached the sessions court seeking protection from arrest. District public prosecutor Pramod Bombatkar opposed the plea, arguing that the investigation revealed deliberate misuse of authority. Bombatkar told the court that the accused Sheetal Tejwani’s review petition filed before the Bombay high court on behalf of the original landholders had already been dismissed. He further argued that Yeole had issued directions to hand over the land to the Botanical Survey of India based on correspondence from Amedia Enterprises, allegedly in collusion with private business interests.

“The intention to dispose of government land in favour of private developers is evident. Despite government land being excluded from tenancy under the Maharashtra Tenancy and Agricultural Lands Act, a decision was intentionally passed favouring private developers,” Bombatkar submitted.

Advocate Harshad Nimbalkar, appearing for Yevale, argued in defence. After hearing both sides, the court rejected Yevale’s anticipatory bail application.