Commuters travel on the unfinished road near the D-Mart at Ambegaon Budruk, which is running by an open nallah and has already seen many accidents happen. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
Ambegaon Budruk: Open nallah a disaster waiting to happen, say commuters

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 02, 2021 04:28 PM IST

It’s a daily hurdle for commuters on the Katraj-Dehu road bypass, near the D-Mart at Ambegaon Budruk. An unfinished road running by an open nallah (canal) has created a risk for vehicles.

“Last month one of my friends slipped on the road, fell close to the nallah and got injured. If there were barricades he would have been less injured. One of the water pipelines is busted and water flows continuously from this nallah. Then there is this road. It needs to be immediately repaired,” said Sapna Mamledar, a resident of the area.

Another citizen, Abhishek Kamthe said, “During peak hours there is congestion from both sides. As it is a service road vehicles come from all over. There are no proper street lights. I have seen a two-wheeler rider falling into the nallah.”

As this service road connects various localities like Ambegaon Budruk, Dattanagar and Jambhulwadi, it is used by thousands of citizens.

Speaking anonymously, a senior engineer of the Pune Municipal Corporation’s road department said, “We have got complaints from citizens, but as there is some issue with the service road area jurisdiction, it is not yet repaired. Certainly we will take up this issue on priority and get it repaired soon.”

