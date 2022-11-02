Ambulances, ST, school buses allowed to ply in Pune BRT corridors

After much deliberation, Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML), the public transport body, has allowed buses carrying school children, state transport vehicles, ambulances and other essential service vehicles to ply through Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridors.

On Tuesday, PMPML opposed the demand from police to close BRT stretches, which according to police are adding to traffic chaos.

Pune police chief Amitabh Gupta had written to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to close BRT corridors in the city citing that they are underutilised and burdening city roads.

Responding to the letter, PMPML head Omprakash Bakoria opposed the move.

As the city is facing traffic jams due to a large number of infrastructure works across Pune, police and PMC is facing flak over the issue. As a result of traffic mess and long traffic snarls, commute time has doubled and even increased three times on some stretches.

On this background, Gupta wrote a letter to PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar and asked the civic body to take various steps. Gupta in the letter said, “Clear the potholes in the city, repair the signals and close BRT corridors on Satara, Solapur, Alandi and Ahmednagar roads. As BRTS corridors are not utilised they are adding more burden on city roads.”

Bakoria, while opposing the move, said, “A large number of commuters are travelling on BRTS corridors and it also reduces commute time. The frequency of buses has reduced, but closing the BRT corridors is not the solution.”

“We have allowed school buses and vans, ST buses, ambulances, fire brigade and other essential service vehicles to ply from BRTS corridors. This will help reduce traffic on roads,” he said.

A senior officer from PMC requesting anonymity said, “It is true that BRTS in Pune is not executed properly, but it is the need of the hour to promote public transport and closing BRT corridors is not the solution. The focus should be on promoting public bus service rather than the use of private vehicles.”

Civic activists, meanwhile, came down heavily on the police for giving unnecessary advice to PMC.

Harshad Abhyankar, Save Pune Traffic Movements, said, “A single bus passing from BRT corridors carries hundreds of people. The administration must encourage people to travel by public transport to reduce the burden on city roads.”