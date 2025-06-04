Amid criticism, stretch of Pune riverfront project wins praise from locals

Pune: While Pune’s riverfront development project has drawn criticism from various quarters since its inception, the recently completed stretches—between Mundhwa to Koregaon Park and from Sadalbaba Dargah to Sangamwadi—are receiving appreciation from citizens who have begun using them regularly. After public criticism, the recently completed stretches of Pune riverfront development project are receiving appreciation from citizens. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT)

The Bund Garden to Mundhwa stretch towards Koregaon Park, measuring around 800 metres, has been developed with walkways and landscaping. Similarly, the Sadalbaba Chowk to Sangamwadi stretch, approximately 500 metres, is also ready. Though both stretches are yet to be officially inaugurated, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has allowed citizens to access them for morning and evening walks.

The firm engaged by PMC has filled debris on both sides of the riverbank, planted trees, and laid lawns, offering a clean, green riverside experience. While the Bund Garden–Mundhwa side was readied earlier, the Sadalbaba–Sangamwadi stretch has been completed recently. Locals have begun visiting both areas well before the official opening, drawn by the new walking spaces.

Kalpana Jha, a resident of Kalyaninagar, said she was delighted to find a long, clean walkway along the Mula-Mutha riverside. “I was surprised to get a clean and long walkway along the riverside from Bund Garden to the Koregaon Park side. Whenever I get time, I visit here with my kids. Though the project is incomplete, once it is, it will definitely become an iconic place in Pune.”

While citizens have praised the green surroundings and maintenance of the stretches, they noted that the water quality remains poor, even though there is no foul smell. Residents have also expressed concerns about the cutting of a large number of trees for the project.

Preksha Karmarkar of Koregaon Park said, “In principle, I too was unhappy that trees would be cut for the project. But when I visited the pilot stretch, I saw that many trees were being planted. In ancient times, rivers had ghats, and this feels similar. I started visiting the riverside, at least twice a week, only after this project. My only request is that pets should not be allowed as some people don’t clean up after them.”

Yuvraj Morane from Vimannagar said, “I wasn’t aware of the project. One day, I visited the place by chance, and now I come whenever I get time. It’s clean and peaceful. My request to the authorities is to keep it that way—don’t allow loud music or speaker phones.”

Yuvraj Deshmukh, incharge, riverfront development project said that work is underway on multiple stretches. “We’re currently working on the stretch from Bund Garden to Sangam Bridge on one side and towards Koregaon Park on the opposite bank. The work is ongoing.”

“PMC plans to complete around a 3-km stretch by next month so that citizens can enjoy longer walks along the river. We’re getting a good public response. By next week, we will install streetlights along the walkway, which will enhance the riverfront’s aesthetics. Once the lights are installed, it will completely change the look of the riverbed.”

“PMC was heavily criticised earlier for the project, but we secured all legal clearances. Now that stretches are ready, people have started coming here for walks even as we have not officially opened it yet. We are planning to inaugurate the pathway soon,” he said.

PMC’s riverfront development project has been a subject of controversy since it was proposed in 2018. The project aims to develop both banks of the Mula, Mutha, Pavana, and Mula-Mutha rivers across a 42-kilometre stretch within the city.

The civic body is executing the project in phases and has floated tenders for various stages of implementation.

He said that PMC is executing the project under the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) scheme, under which sewage treatment plants are being constructed. “This will help improve water quality in the river over time,” he said.

Civic activist Sarang Yadwadkar has opposed the project, raising concerns about potential flood risks and environmental damage. He has challenged the project at multiple stages, arguing that the river’s natural flow and ecology will be compromised.

While the completed stretches are drawing public interest, opposition to the RFD project has grown in both Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad in recent months. In April, a protest at Shahid Kamthe Garden in Pimple Nilakh brought together hundreds of residents, activists, and environmentalists demanding a full review of the RFD plan instead of piecemeal corrections.

Earlier, in February, over 2,000 residents participated in a “Chipko March” to raise awareness about the importance of preserving riverside ecosystems. Organised by Pune River Revival, a coalition of social groups and citizens, the 1.2-kilometre march was inspired by India’s historic Chipko Movement of the 1970s, known for non-violent protests against deforestation.

Following sustained opposition, the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal bodies announced that they would revise parts of the RFD plan, particularly areas affecting the Ramnadi-Mula Devrai (sacred grove), and avoid tree felling on an eight-hectare site.

Despite the controversy, the recently opened stretches signal a shift in public perception—at least among users—who see potential in the project, provided ecological concerns are addressed and river water quality is improved.