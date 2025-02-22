Menu Explore
Animal husbandry dept inspects poultries in Pune district 

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 22, 2025 07:12 AM IST

The animal husbandry department launched the drive as contaminated water and poultry are one of the causes of GBS

On the background of the spread of Gullian Barre Syndrome (GBS) in the city, the animal husbandry department started the inspection of various poultry farms in and around the Khadakwasla area and sent their samples to the National Institute of Virology (NIV). 

officials are collecting the birds’ swabs and sending them to NIV for further tests. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Commenting on the development, animal husbandry commissioner Pravinkumar Deore said, “ As per the instructions given by central and state government, we have started the special drive to check the poultries around Khadakwasla area. Even our officials are collecting the birds’ swabs and sending them to NIV for further tests. “ 

“There is no question that poultry, along with water, is one of the causes of GBS, given that the administration is taking all precautions. Even the animal husbandry agency encouraged citizens to cook chicken at high temperatures,” he added. 

