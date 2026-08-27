Three killed, 20 injured as truck rams roadside-parked bus in Sultanpur

At least three people were killed and 20 others injured, five of them critically, when a speeding truck rammed into a private passenger bus parked by the roadside on the Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur early Thursday, police said. For representation only (Sourced)

The accident took place around 5:30 am near milestone 96.6 in Baldirai police station area, around 35 km from the Sultanpur district headquarters. The passengers were travelling from Gurugram to Bihar, with many heading home for Raksha Bandhan.

Sultanpur’s Baldirai circle officer (CO) Ashutosh Kumar said the deceased were identified as Shyamlal Mandal, 42, Vinod Mandal, 50, of Gurugram, and Kiran Devi, 60, of Bihar. Police and Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) personnel reached the spot and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals.

According to police, the bus had left Gurugram around 4 pm on Wednesday for Bihar via Gorakhpur. Passengers told investigators that the driver had repeatedly stopped on the expressway despite requests not to do so. The bus was eventually parked roadside and the driver reportedly got down to use the toilet. Passengers alleged that the door was closed, preventing them from getting off.

The truck then crashed into the stationary bus from behind, extensively mangling its rear portion and crushing the last two rows of seats. The truck driver fled with the vehicle after the crash.

Police are examining CCTV footage to identify the truck and trace its driver. The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination and the victims’ families were informed. Police said they were investigating the circumstances in which the bus was parked on the expressway and the exact sequence of events preceding the collision.