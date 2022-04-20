Ankush Shinde appointed as Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner
Ankush Shinde has been appointed as Pimpri Chinchwad police commissioner while Sandeep Karnik is named as joint commissioner of Pune police.
The order was issued by the home department of the Maharashtra Government on Wednesday.
Earlier Shinde was special inspector general of police, correctional services, Mumbai.
Krishna Prakash, the former Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner, has been transferred to Mumbai where he will be designated special inspector general of police, VIP security, state of Maharashtra. Prakash joined duty as CP of Pimpri-Chinchwad on September 5, 2020.
Karnik who was the additional commissioner of police west zone department, Mumbai, replaced Ravindra Shisave who was transferred to Mumbai as special inspector general of police at Maharashtra state human rights commission.
-
PAU alumnus Zora Singh elected as American Society For Horticultural Science fellow
Punjab Agricultural University alumnus Professor Zora Singh was elected as a fellow of the American Society for Horticultural Science during the 59th Annual Class of Fellows. Singh was selected in recognition of his outstanding contributions to science, profession and industry of horticulture at state, national and international levels. Singh, who did his BSc Agriculture (Honours), MSc and PhD from PAU started his career as an assistant professor at the institute in 1988.
-
MSRTC Pune division increases bus operations, protesting workers resume duties
PUNE The bus operations of the Pune division of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation are getting back on track after a large number of the protesting workers have resumed duties since the last few days. Since the Bombay High Court direction to join till April 15, a total 3,200 workers have joined back out of the total 4,192 workers in the Pune MSRTC division.
-
Retired colonel, wife found dead at home with bullet injuries in Pune
PUNE A retired colonel and his wife were found dead, with gunshot wounds on their body, in their house in Mundhwa on Wednesday. While the man is 75 years of age, his wife is 63 years old, according to the police. The couple is survived by two sons and a daughter. A case of accidental death has been recorded at Mundhwa police station.
-
Pimpri Chinchwad police arrest four men for killing labourer, dumping body in drain
PUNE A group of four labourers were arrested by Pimpri-Chinchwad police for killing their colleague and dumping Raju Deenanath Mahato, 36, a resident of Bavdhan and a native of Kolkata's body in a gunny bag after binding his limbs together. The arrests were made by officials of the Hinjewadi police station on Tuesday. The deceased man has been identified as a resident of Bavdhan and, 36, Raju Deenanath Mahato a native of Kolkata, according to the police.
-
Who is Ajay Sood? Meet newly appointed Principal Scientific Adviser to the PM
Ajay Sood, Honorary professor at the Department of Physics, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru is the new Principal Scientific Adviser to the Prime Minister. Sood replaces K. Vijaya Raghavan, who retired recently. Sood is a renowned Indian physicist, researcher and holder of 2 US and 5 Indian patents, was awarded the Padma Shri in 2013 for his stellar work in the field of science.
