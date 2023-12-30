Another leopard spotted at Chikhali

Just two days after a leopard was rescued from Ramdasnagar in Chikhali area of Pimpri-Chinchwad, another was reportedly spotted by citizens at Patilnagar area of the locality on Saturday. After the video of the wild animal went viral on social media, citizens alerted the forest department officials who visited the location on Saturday afternoon. The residents said that the animal has been spotted near the Indrayani river from where a leopard was rescued earlier. (HT PHOTO)

The officials were unable to track the leopard and advised caution to citizens.

According to the footage, the leopard was seen taking a stroll while being chased by two stray dogs. The residents said that the animal has been spotted near the Indrayani river from where a leopard was rescued earlier.

The teams comprising officials of forest and police departments and RESQ charitable trust (CT) wildlife rescue unit carried out search operation for two hours from 12.30 pm. No footprints of the animals or signs of its presence were found.

Vikas Sane, social worker and area resident, said, “Many people said of spotting the animal and I alerted the forest department.”

Naresh Chandak, technical rescuer, RESQ CT, said, “Drone cameras and boats were used to trace the animal at Indrayani riverbed. The location where the big cat was spotted is adjacent to the river and there are lots of leopards in this area. The animals in this area have the advantage of huge space to roam.”